Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
Oct 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , the world's biggest fertilizer company by capacity, reported a 25.7 percent drop in quarterly sales, as potash prices remained weak.
The company also cut the upper end of its full-year earnings forecast to 40 cents-45 cents per share from 40 cents-55 cents per share.
The company's net income fell to $81 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $282 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $1.14 billion from $1.53 billion, the company said on Thursday.
Potash Corp and fellow Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium Inc agreed to combine in September to navigate a severe industry slump by boosting efficiency and cutting costs. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.