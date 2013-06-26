WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 Potash Corporation
of Saskatchewan will temporarily shut down its six
Canadian potash mines this summer for regular maintenance, a
move that may help whittle down larger-than-normal stockpiles of
the crop nutrient.
Potash spokesman Bill Johnson said the summer
shutdowns are normal, although its Cory mine will be idle for
about six weeks longer than normal for additional maintenance.
Stocks of potash at Canadian mines owned by Potash Corp, the
world's biggest producer of the nutrient by capacity; Mosaic Co
and Agrium Inc, were collectively 20 percent
larger in May than the five-year average.
The supplies were built up from late 2012, when Chinese and
Indian importers delayed signing new supply contracts.
With North American crop planting season over, and no
second-half supply contract in place between the three producers
and China, above-average production cuts may be necessary, Cowen
analyst Charles Neivert said in a note.
Potash plans to idle its largest mine, Lanigan, along with
Rocanville and Allan, for four weeks. Its Cory mine will be
idled for 10 weeks, Patience Lake for five weeks and New
Brunswick for three weeks.
Agrium intends to idle its Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, potash
mine for the normal two weeks starting in the second week of
August, spokesman Richard Downey said.
A Mosaic spokesman could not immediately be reached.
Potash Corp shares rose 1.67 percent in New York on
Wednesday afternoon to $39.07, but are down 11 percent since
mid-May.