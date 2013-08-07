(Adds comments on price, cash to shareholders and China)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 7 Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Chief Executive Bill Doyle said on
Wednesday he doesn't expect the breakup of Belarusian Potash Co
(BPC) to last long, and he disputed predictions that the split
would spur a steep potash price drop.
Doyle, who heads up the world's largest potash producer by
capacity, was making his first public comments since Russia's
Uralkali OAO exited BPC last week in a dispute with
partner Belaruskali.
BPC's breakup and Uralkali's decision to maximize production
spooked investors in the potash sector, where the two dominant
players, BPC and North American potash export company Canpotex
Ltd, have long matched supply to demand to support the crop
nutrient's prices.
"My guess is (the breakup will last) shorter rather than
longer, and the reason I say that is logic tends to prevail,"
Doyle said in a question-and-answer session streamed on the
company's website. "I don't find too many people that
self-destruct intentionally,"
Doyle said he does not see changes ahead for Canpotex and
said there are no plans at Potash Corp to alter strategy. Potash
Corp, Agrium Inc, and Mosaic Co are the members
of Canpotex.
Doyle dismissed Uralkali's prediction that prices could drop
25 percent to less than $300 per tonne as a result of its split
from BPC and its push to ramp up production, saying that Potash
Corp has seen no sign of that in the past week and doesn't
expect to see it.
Emphasizing volume sales over price is not new to the potash
industry, he said, going as far back as the 1970s, and the
producers that do so "end up hurting themselves more than anyone
else".
Shares of Potash Corp rose 1.1 percent $30.87 in Toronto and
0.6 percent to $29.58 in New York on Wednesday. The stock is
down 22 percent in New York since BPC's breakup on July 30.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its outlook on
Potash Corp to "negative" from "stable" on Tuesday, reflecting
the possibility that the potash sector could become more
competitive in the short term. It left Potash's corporate credit
rating unchanged at A-.
"We are not concerned," Doyle said, adding he doesn't expect
issues around potash to affect other crop nutrients such as
nitrogen and phosphate. "We have been through many bigger
battles than this... No one is going to put this company out of
business."
Potash Corp's dividend and share buyback program are not in
jeopardy, Doyle said, and he expects Canpotex to eventually
agree on a new potash supply contract with China's Sinofert
Holdings Ltd.
The previous contract, which traditionally sets a floor
price for globally traded potash, expired after the first half.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Gary
Hill and Peter Galloway)