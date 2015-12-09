Dec 9 A Canadian court has fined fertilizer producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after falling earth killed a worker in its Cory, Saskatchewan, potash mine.

Saskatchewan provincial court in Saskatoon on Wednesday fined the company C$280,000 ($206,000) for violating health and safety laws - namely failure to control movement of geological strata - after worker Jason Shulist was killed in February 2014. Strata are layers of rock or soil.

Potash Corp spokesman Randy Burton said the company has taken several steps to prevent a recurrence, including drilling bolts into the ceiling as precautions more often than in the past. The company is also developing ground-penetrating radar to help crews predict any problems.

Potash Corp was also fined last October for a 2012 fatality, when a machine used to move ore to conveyor belts backed over a worker. ($1 = 1.3579 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)