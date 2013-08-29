Aug 29 Sandwich maker Potbelly Corp, backed by
private equity firm Oak Investment Partners, filed with U.S.
regulators to raise up to $75 million in an initial public
offering of common stock.
The Chicago, Illinois-based company, formed in 1977, also
serves salads, milkshakes and baked cookies.
Potbelly told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in
a preliminary prospectus that BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman
Sachs were among the underwriters for the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. ()
Maveron Equity Partners is Potbelly's largest shareholder
with more than 28 percent. ASP PSW LLC, managed by American
Securities Capital Partners LLC, owns 12.9 percent and Oak
Investment 12.2 percent.
Net proceeds from the offering would be used to pay a
previously declared cash dividend and for working capital
purposes.
The company reported net profit of $24 million on revenue of
$274.9 million for 2012.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "PBPB."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.