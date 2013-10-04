* Company backed by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
* Raises about $105 million from IPO
* Shares touch high of $33.78, valuing Potbelly at about
$946 mln
(Adds valuation and updates share movement)
By Avik Das
Oct 4 Potbelly Corp's shares more than
doubled in their debut as investors rushed to grab a piece of
the sandwich maker whose low-priced menus have appealed to
consumers in a tough economy.
The company, which counts Starbucks Corp Chief
Executive Howard Schultz as its largest investor, is the second
restaurant chain to go public this year after Noodles & Co
.
Potbelly's shares opened at $28.66 and touched a high of
$33.78 in early trading, valuing the company at about $946
million. The IPO was priced at $14 per share, above
expectations.
Restaurant chains such as Potbelly and Noodles are
attracting diners by using higher quality ingredients than
fast-food chains and offering meals at lower prices than casual
dining chains such as Darden Restaurants Inc's Olive
Garden.
Investors have also taken a liking to these chains, often
categorized as "fast-casual". Noodles shares doubled in their
debut in June and are up 34 percent so far.
"The overall trend is to go for speed and money," said Harry
Balzer, chief industry analyst of market research firm NPD Group
Inc.
Sales at fast-casual eateries jumped 13.2 percent in 2012,
more than double the pace at which fast-food chains increased
their sales, according to consulting firm Technomic. Casual
dining sales rose just 2 percent during the period.
Potbelly's sales were brisk in 2012, with revenue rising
more than 15 percent to $274.9 million and profit tripling to
$24 million. The company has posted positive same-store sales
growth in twelve of the last thirteen quarters.
The stock was trading at a multiple of about 40 times
trailing 12-month earnings, higher than that of most competing
casual restaurant chains but below Noodles, which trades at a
whopping multiple of 113.
STELLAR GROWTH
Potbelly started in 1977 as a food counter in a small
antique store in Chicago.
Potbelly's 295 outlets are mostly concentrated in the
Midwest, although it is also a popular fast meal in Washington
D.C., where it has a cluster of outlets within a few blocks of
the White House.
"It is gaining a lot of interest in areas outside the
Mid-West where it seems to be focused currently, and expansion
potential seems to be reminiscent of popular food chains that
are going to succeed in markets," said David Menlow, president
of IPOFinancial.com.
The company is headed by Aylwin Lewis, whose resume includes
titles such as chief executive of Sears Holdings Corp
and chief operating officer of Yum Brands. He is also on
the board of Walt Disney Co and Starwoods Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide Inc.
Starbucks' Schultz owns 20 percent of the company through
his venture capital firm Maveron Equity Partners.
Other casual dining chains readying to go public include
Mediterranean style restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen and hamburger
chain Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are the lead
underwriters to the offering. Robert Baird & Co, William Blair
and Piper Jaffray are also among the underwriters.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Tanya Agrawal in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)