NEW YORK Nov 19 Continental Grain Co (CGC) may sell a stake in its Wayne Farm poultry business, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Paul Fribourg said on Wednesday, joining a year-long frenzy of deal making that has swept the meat market.

A move by CGC to raise capital by issuing equity or debt could signal that the market is close to topping out as big players prepare to cash in on soaring chicken prices.

Fribourg said it is logical for commodity companies operating in highly cyclical markets to bolster balance sheets during the "good times" ahead of the next downturn.

"There are many ways to raise capital to continue growing. An IPO would be one," he said on the sidelines of a gathering at IESE Business School.

Companies raising cash through debt or equity offerings typically offer a 20 percent stake, he said. He added that the idea was still under consideration and gave no time frame for when a decision might be taken.

Wayne Farms is the sixth-largest U.S. vertically integrated poultry producer, with 11 facilities and an annual output of more than 2.5 million lb of product.

Speaking at the meeting, he said the chicken market's fortunes have brightened considerably from four years ago, when producers were struggling with low meat prices and soaring corn futures. Profits have since fattened as consumers turn away from beef and pork because tight supplies are driving up their retail prices and production costs.

CGC would be joining a multi-billion dollar frenzy of deal making in the meat industry that began with China's acquisition of Smithfield Foods last year and accelerated with the bidding war for Hillshire Brands Co earlier this year.

Founded as a grain merchant by Simon Fribourg two centuries ago in Belgium, privately held CGC has become a multi-national investment firm with a long history of partnerships and private deals.

Continental, which has pushed for change in the industry, was instrumental in getting China to buy the world's largest pork producer, Smithfield Foods Inc, last year. CGC was Smithfield's largest shareholder at the time.

Continental is one of the largest privately held corporations in the United States, with estimated annual revenue of $14 billion. (Reporting by Josephine Mason. Editing by Andre Grenon)