UPDATE 1-UK retail sales post biggest quarterly fall since 2010
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Adds reaction)
March 12 Poundland Ltd : * Initial public offering - announcement of offer price * Market capitalisation of the company will be 750 million pounds * To raise gross proceeds of 375 million pounds assuming no exercise of the
over-allotment option * Warburg Pincus funds will own 37.9 percent of the company * Source text
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Adds reaction)
* Says it signed 92.84 billion won contract with TRANSWOLFF, to provide tire