LONDON May 6 British discount retailer
Poundland said on Wednesday it was happy to proceed
with a Phase II regulatory review of its planned acquisition of
the 99p Stores business.
The group had previously said it may walk away from its
planned 55 million pounds ($84 million) deal rather than be
subject to a lengthy probe by the British competition watchdog.
It said on Wednesday however that it had changed its mind
and was confident that the combination of the two businesses
would provide better choice, value and service for 99p Stores'
customers.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in
April the agreed deal could result in a substantial lessening of
competition and would be subject to a further investigation in
the absence of undertakings, such as selling some stores.
($1 = 0.6578 pounds)
