LONDON Feb 10 U.S. buyout group Warburg Pincus
said on Tuesday it plans to cut its 30.4 percent stake
in British discount retailer Poundland by one third.
The disposal will be through a placing of about 25 million
Poundland shares to institutional investors, leaving Warburg
Pincus with about 51 million shares, or about 20.4 percent of
Poundland's equity.
Joint bookrunners are JP Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse.
Shares in Poundland, which listed at 300 pence in March last
year, closed Monday at 419 pence.
Last Friday Poundland announced the proposed acquisition of
smaller rival 99p Stores Ltd, subject to the approval of the
competition authorities.
"Warburg Pincus remains a significant and supportive
shareholder of the company, its management team and strategy,"
it said.
