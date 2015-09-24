LONDON, Sept 24 British single price retailer Poundland is to raise 50 million pounds ($76.3 million) through a placing of shares to finance its purchase of smaller rival 99p Stores, it said on Thursday.

The 55 million pound acquisition of the 251-store 99p Stores was cleared by the competition regulator last week.

Poundland said JP Morgan has been appointed sole bookrunner for the placing, with Shore Capital as co-lead manager.

The discount retailer which joined the stock market last year also updated on current trading on Thursday.

It said it expected group profit before tax for the year to end-March 2016 for the core business to be in line with market consensus - 46.5 million pounds, according to Reuters data.

However, it said it expected pretax profit for the first half of the year to be lower than in the first half of 2015, reflecting higher opening costs for new stores.

Poundland said sales for the 25 weeks to Sept. 20 2015 were ahead by 5.5 percent on a constant currency basis and on an actual currency basis rose 4.9 percent to 532.1 million.

But sales at stores open over a year fell 2.9 percent.

Shares in Poundland, which listed at 300 pence in March 2014, closed Wednesday at 309.6 pence, valuing the business at 780 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6551 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)