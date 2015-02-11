BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Poundland Group Plc
* Warburg Pincus completes partial sale of Poundland ordinary shares
* Following strong demand, Warburg Pincus decided to increase size of offering to 35 million Poundland ordinary shares
* Shares have been placed at a price of 405 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £142 million
* Warburg pincus now holds approximately 41 million ordinary shares of Poundland, representing approximately 16.4% of its equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.