* Steinhoff has until July 13 to 'put up or shut up'
* Weak sterling, lower shares make Poundland
attractive-analysts
* Steinhoff likely to bid at least 220 pence - analysts
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South Africa's Steinhoff
is likely to make an $800 million swoop for Britain's
Poundland, analysts say, as weaker sterling, a lower
share price and downbeat economic outlook make the no-frills
retailer's valuation more enticing.
Under British takeover rules, the retail conglomerate, whose
informal approach was snubbed by Poundland's board on June 24,
has until the end of the day on Wednesday to come up with a firm
offer or walk away.
Moody's reckons Steinhoff, which already owns 23 percent of
Poundland, could write up to a 3.7 billion euro ($4.09 billion)
cheque for acquisitions.
If Steinhoff goes ahead, it would be the company's third
attempt this year to bulk up its presence in Europe after
walking away from high-profile takeover battles for Britain's
Home Retail and France's Darty.
"I personally think that Steinhoff is going to make a firm
offer because in rand terms Poundland is much more attractive
than it was few weeks ago," Momentum Wealth's head Wayne
McCurrie said.
Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union has
sent the pound to its lowest level in three decades and
triggered downgrades for the world's fifth largest economy,
which some economists predict could slip into recession later
this year.
The pound has dived about 15 percent against the rand since
Steinhoff made its approach for Poundland on June 15.
Steinhoff, which sells beds and cupboards to lower-income
shoppers in Europe, southern Africa and Asia, is keen to expand
further in Europe, where pressure on consumer income has made
Germany's Aldi the fastest growing supermarket chain.
"Steinhoff made their first move in Poundland when no-one
knew Brexit was going to happen, so you could argue that it
would clearly be good news for them if the UK economy goes into
a recession," said Peel Hunt analyst Jonathan Pritchard in
London.
Steinhoff, which moved its primary listing to Frankfurt to
access deeper capital markets, declined to comment beyond the
June 24 statement in which it said it was considering its
position after Poundland's board rebuffed its informal approach.
Buying Poundland, which sells every item at single price of
a pound, would give Steinhoff more than 900 shops in Britain,
Ireland and Spain.
Two London-based analysts who cover Poundland said
Steinhoff could justify paying at least 220 pence per share for
Poundland, valuing the company's stock at 591 million pounds
($780 million).
But the board of the British retailer might have a hard time
swallowing an offer that is about half what the shares fetched
just a year ago.
"If you look at where Poundland has been trading over the
last 12 months, you could justify 250 pence but I think
Steinhoff will end up paying 220 pence," one analyst said.
Poundland's shares were little changed on Tuesday at 194.5
pence. Poundland reported a 13.5 percent fall in underlying
full-year profit on June 16, hurt by subdued trading, adverse
currency moves and the distraction of integrating the 99p Stores
chain it bought last year.
Steinhoff, which counts South African retail mogul Christo
Wiese as a board member and shareholder, has a reputation of
buying underperforming companies that can benefit from its wide
global network to source goods at lower prices.
($1 = 0.7572 pounds)
($1 = 0.9037 euros)
(Editing by Adrian Croft)