BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South Africa's Steinhoff has reached an agreement to buy Britain's Poundland for 597 million pound ($793 million)in cash, the retailers said in on Wednesday.
"The Poundland Board believes that Steinhoff's all-cash offer presents Poundland shareholders with an opportunity to realise their shareholding at a certain and attractive price," Chairman of Poundland Darren Shapland said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7525 pounds)
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017