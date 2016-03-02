* Former B&Q boss to replace long-serving Jim McCarthy
By James Davey
LONDON, March 2 British discount retailer
Poundland has recruited a former executive of
Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer,
to succeed its veteran chief executive as it targets further
overseas expansion to offset an increasingly tough home market.
Poundland, which sells everything at the single price point
of 1 pound, said on Wednesday that Jim McCarthy, its chief
executive for the past decade, had decided to retire and would
be replaced by Kevin O'Byrne in July.
Under McCarthy, Poundland has grown from 146 stores with
sales of 310 million pounds ($433 million) to a business with
over 900 shops in Britain, Ireland and Spain, adding 1 billion
pounds of sales.
However, sales growth has slowed, profits are expected to
fall in its 2015-16 financial year and its purchase of rival 99p
Stores for 55 million pounds in 2015 was problematic, raising
questions over the durability of its single price model.
O'Byrne, 51, was finance director of electricals chain
Dixons Retail before joining Kingfisher in 2008, serving
as its finance chief before leading its B&Q and Koçta
businesses in China, Turkey, Germany and Britain.
He left Kingfisher in May 2015, having lost out to Veronique
Laury for the CEO role.
"In Kevin we have a very experienced executive with
international experience as well, that's going to be very
important to us going forward as part of our growth plans,"
McCarthy told Reuters.
As of January the group traded from 628 Poundland stores and
227 99p Stores outlets in Britain as well as 51 Dealz stores in
Ireland.
The firm also has a 10-store Dealz trial in Spain, using a
similar single-price formula. It is yet to decide on a roll-out
but believes there could be scope for 400 stores. Other European
markets are also being examined.
Poundland said O'Byrne would join the board as CEO designate
on April 4 and become CEO on July 1.
McCarthy, 60, who led Poundland's flotation on the London
Stock Exchange in March 2014, will formally step down at the
company's annual shareholder meeting in September.
Poundland shares, listed at 300 pence, have slumped 53
percent over the last year. They slipped 3 percent to 176 pence
at 1207 GMT, valuing the business at around 471 million pounds.
McCarthy, a former Sainsbury's executive and
43-year veteran of the retail sector, said his decision to
retire was entirely his own. He has a 3.5 percent stake in
Poundland.
"I love my job, I love Poundland and I love customers but
I'm not getting any younger. I haven't spent much time over
those 43 years with my family and I'm creaking a bit
physically," he said.
($1 = 0.7179 pounds)
