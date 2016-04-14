(Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 14 British discount retailer
Poundland expects to return to underlying sales growth
this financial year after its last one was hit by disruption
from the acquisition of a rival and the addition of more than
200 stores, it said on Thursday.
The company, which sells everything from washing detergent
to boxes of chocolates to packs of batteries for the single
price of 1 pound, posted a 4.9 percent drop in underlying sales
for the six months ended March 27, its fiscal second half.
Forecasting it was still on track to broadly meet market
expectations for full-year profit, Poundland said management
focus on converting the 99p Stores it acquired last year and
stock challenges arising from the enlarged group had hurt sales
at established stores.
Poundland, which increased its store estate by 60 percent in
its last financial year, also said a drop in numbers on
Britain's shopping streets had taken its toll.
But Chief executive Jim McCarthy, who is due to retire in
July, said he was confident the sales decline would reverse in
the coming year, in spite of lower footfall levels, as the
acquisition bedded down and Poundland traded as one company.
"I'm very optimistic, indeed confident, that we are doing
the right things that over the course of the next twelve months,
particularly the second half we will see an improving
performance in like-for-like sales," he said.
He said he expected those sales to return to Poundland's
historic average of flat to 2 percent growth.
Poundland also said the combination with 99p Stores was on
track to deliver its targeted earnings benefits, and guided it
would open fewer new stores in the current financial year.
Shares in Poundland, which have lost almost half their value
over the last six months, traded up 1.1 percent to 149 pence at
0740 GMT.
"We are encouraged that new openings in full-year 2017 will
be lower than previously expected as management focus on the
core business and the opportunities that should accrue from the
enlarged post 99p estate," said Liberum analysts.
The consensus forecast for Poundland's pretax profit before
99p Store trading losses for the year ended March 27 stands at
39 million pounds, from a range of 36-42 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7078 pounds)
(Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)