* Cautions that trading in first half to be subdued
* First quarter sales growth slows
* 2014-15 pretax profit meets analysts expectations
* Shares fall 6 percent, recover
By James Davey
LONDON, June 18 British single price discount
retailer Poundland cautioned on Thursday that it
expects first-half trading to be subdued after sales growth
slowed for a fourth quarter in a row.
Poundland Chief Executive Jim McCarthy dismissed the
suggestion the tide was turning against discounters, saying the
latest growth slowdown in the first quarter of its financial
year was partly due to the weak euro.
Shares in Poundland, which has 588 stores in Britain and
Ireland, where it trades as Dealz, and is running a trial in
Spain, fell more than 6 percent before recovering to trade 2
percent lower.
Stripping out the impact of currency changes, sales for the
11 weeks to June 14 grew 4.1 percent, down from growth of 7.1
percent in the fourth quarter of Poundland's 2014-15 year and
growth of 10.2 percent in its third quarter. Sales growth last
accelerated in the first quarter a year ago.
Asked if the party was over for the shop where items cost a
pound ($1.6), McCarthy said: "I don't believe so at all."
He said that besides the impact of the weak euro, which
Poundland is exposed to in Ireland and Spain, the slowdown
highlighted an "exceptional" first half in 2014-15 when sales
grew 15 percent thanks to a late Easter, fewer competitor
openings, warm weather and the loom bands craze.
He said that meant comparative figures for the first half
this year were very tough: "We are really where we expected to
be for this year."
SLOWING DISCOUNTER GROWTH
With recession-era shopping habits entrenched, discount
retailers, in general merchandise and food, are taking sales
from Britain's "big four" supermarkets: Tesco, Asda
, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
But discount grocers Aldi and Lidl's sales growth has slowed
this year and there are signs a fight back from the big four
focused on price cuts and better service has started to stem the
flow.
With official data published on Wednesday showing British
workers' pay grew at its fastest rate in nearly four years in
the three months to April, the appeal of discounters for some
consumers could be dampened.
However, McCarthy said the outlook for the second half was
better, reflecting softer comparable sales figures, the opening
of at least 40 new stores on a net bases, and the benefit of
stores opened last year.
He expects Poundland to benefit from Britain's improving
economy. Historic results show Poundland has performed well in
austere times but done even better in times of economic growth,
with nearly a quarter of its customers now drawn from the more
affluent "AB" demographic.
McCarthy also said if the Spanish trial proved a success the
company could open up to 400 Dealz stores there over time.
Poundland made an underlying pretax profit of 43.7 million
pounds ($69.1 million) in the year to March 29, up 19 percent
and in line with analysts' forecasts.
Analysts at Credit Suisse said Poundland's shares looked
cheap for a business it forecasts will deliver 16.1 percent
average earnings growth over the next four years and still has
the potential of a transformational acquisitions.
In February, Poundland said it had agreed to buy smaller
rival 99p Stores for 55 million pounds. However, the deal is
subject to a investigation by Britain's competition watchdog,
which is due to report in October.
($1 = 0.6326 pounds)
