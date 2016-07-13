(Refiles to add dropped "mln" from headline)
LONDON, July 13 South Africa's Steinhoff
will bulk up its presence in the British market after
agreeing a 597 million pound ($794 million) takeover of single
price retailer Poundland, it said on Wednesday.
The deal, which has been recommended by the British
company's board, would see Steinhoff pay 222 pence in cash for
each Poundland share.
That offer is comprised of 220 pence per Poundland share as
well as a final dividend of 2 pence per share.
The move for Poundland is Steinhoff's third attempt this
year to increase its presence in Europe after walking away from
high-profile takeover battles for Britain's Home Retail
and France's Darty.
($1 = 0.7519 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)