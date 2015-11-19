LONDON Nov 19 British single price retailer Poundland on Thursday reported a 26 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by higher store opening costs and said trading conditions in its third quarter so far have been "highly volatile".

It said the third quarter's performance would depend more than ever upon the last six weeks' trading towards Christmas.

Poundland had previously guided that it expected profit in its 2015-16 year to be phased towards the second half, when it will open less stores than the first half and when comparative sales numbers are also softer.

The firm made a profit before tax and one-off items of 9.3 million pounds for the six months to Sept. 27, down from 12.6 million pounds in the same period last year.

Total sales increased 6.2 percent to 561.1 million pounds but were down 2.8 percent at stores open over a year.

Poundland opened 55 stores in the UK and Ireland in the first half, compared to 34 in the corresponding period last year.

Following a lengthy competition probe Poundland completed the 55 million pounds acquisition of rival 99p Stores in September, adding its 251 stores to about 600 Poundland stores in the UK and nearly 60 shops in Ireland and Spain that trade as Dealz.

It said on Thursday an incremental core earnings opportunity of at least 25 million pounds a year from the deal had already been identified. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)