LONDON Jan 23 British single price discount
retailer Poundland posted record Christmas sales, as shoppers
stocked up on 1 pound advent calendars, novelty jewellery and
gifts for pets, potentially boosting the firm's price tag in a
London share sale.
In November, the 517-store Poundland, majority owned by
private equity group Warburg Pincus, picked investment
banks Credit Suisse and JP Morgan to advise it
on a flotation that is expected to value the firm at 700-800
million pounds ($1.16-$1.33 billion), two people familiar with
the matter said.
One of them said on Thursday it was increasingly likely
Poundland would press the button on a London listing in the
first quarter of 2014.
The firm said total sales rose 12.4 percent to 348.8 million
pounds in the 13 weeks to Dec. 31, driven by new store openings
as well as growth in existing stores.
Poundland sold 20 million chocolate bars, 1.2 million advent
calendars, 750,000 Christmas gifts for pets and 300,000 novelty
Christmas jewellery items.
"We served more customers in more parts of the UK and
Ireland than ever before," said Chief Executive Jim McCarthy.
Poundland is 76 percent owned by Warburg Pincus, with the
balance owned by the retailer's management, led by McCarthy, a
30-year veteran of the retail sector.
The firm is targeting a doubling of its British stores to
over 1,000 as well as expansion in Europe.