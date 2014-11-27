LONDON Nov 27 Poundland Group Plc

* Total sales +15.0% to £528.2 million (2013: £459.2 million) +15.4% on a constant currency basis

* Like-For-Like sales +4.7% (2013: +0.8%) on a constant currency basis

* Underlying pre-tax profits + 34.2% to £12.6 million (2013: £9.4 million)

* Interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share

* Remain confident of further progress throughout year

* Full year outcome, as always, is dependent on delivering a good Christmas