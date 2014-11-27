BRIEF-Bahrain Family Leisure posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 37,753 dinars versus net loss of 802,928 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oFctcS) Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 27 Poundland Group Plc
* Total sales +15.0% to £528.2 million (2013: £459.2 million) +15.4% on a constant currency basis
* Like-For-Like sales +4.7% (2013: +0.8%) on a constant currency basis
* Underlying pre-tax profits + 34.2% to £12.6 million (2013: £9.4 million)
* Interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share
* Remain confident of further progress throughout year
* Full year outcome, as always, is dependent on delivering a good Christmas
PARIS, April 25 French eyewear company Essilor , which is in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica, reported higher first-quarter revenues and maintained its financial targets.