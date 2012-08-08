* Production to increase by 8,000 MW

* Government wants rational use as power cuts spark protests

By Hamid Ould Ahmed

ALGIERS, Aug 8 Algeria will almost double its capacity to generate electricity to meet growing domestic demand, its energy and mines minister said in comments broadcast on Wednesday, as the government seeks to curb unrest after power cuts sparked violent protests.

Power production capacity will increase by 8,000 megawatts to 19,000 megawatts under a five-year plan, Minister Youcef Yousfi said on state-run radio.

The government of the north African nation of 37 million people had previously planned a 4,000 MW increase.

"The implementation of this programme comes after findings showed that the 4,000 MW projected initially between 2011 and 2016 is insufficient to meet rising consumption, especially during the summer with the spreading usage of air conditioners," Yousfi said.

Power consumption rose to 9,463 MW on July 11, 13 percent higher than its peak level in the same month last year, according to figures on the website of Sonelgaz, the state utility in charge of electricity and gas distribution.

Unable to meet the growing demand, Sonelgaz has opted for power cuts in several provinces, which has led to violent protests as residents have blocked roads and clashed with riot police.

"Moderation in the consumption of electrical energy is strongly recommended. Turn off electrical appliances that you do not need and run one air conditioner, particularly between 13:00 and 16:00 and between 20:00 and 23:00," Sonelgaz said in a statement on its website.

"Simple steps can reduce the strain on the (power) network and avoid inconvenience to a greater number (of people)," it said, as part of a campaign to reduce consumption.

Algeria has been the only north African state largely untouched by wider "Arab Spring" upheavals in the region.

The government has approved a $280 billion investment plan for 2010-2014 in a bid to modernise infrastructure and ease social tension caused mainly by unemployment and a lack of housing units.

While maintaining subsidies for the main foodstuffs including cereals, the authorities this year approved unprecedented wage rises for public sector employees. (editing by Jane Baird)