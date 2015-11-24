HONG KONG Nov 24 Li Ka-shing's flagship
infrastructure firm lost its bid to buy out a cash-rich Hong
Kong utility for $12.4 billion on Tuesday, in a defeat for the
billionaire investor as he seeks to broaden his investments away
from slowing growth in China.
Li's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI)
already owns 39 percent of Power Assets Holdings Ltd
but its proposed all-stock deal to buy the rest of the company
was rejected by nearly 49 percent of Power Asset shareholders
who voted on the deal, the companies said in a joint filing.
"We are disappointed that the proposed merger ... was
unsuccessful," CKI said in an emailed statement. "The group will
build on the strength of our existing infrastructure portfolio
and balance sheet to pursue new opportunities for expansion."
Power Assets' $8.8 billion cash pile was a major draw to Li
as he sought funds to diversify away from slower growth in China
and Hong Kong and towards global toll roads, power utilities and
other infrastructure assets.
CKI had sweetened its bid for Power Assets in early October,
increasing the share-swap ratio on the proposal by 2.5 percent
and offering a special dividend 50 percent bigger than its
original offer a month earlier.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok; Editing by Susan
Fenton)