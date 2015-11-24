* 49 pct of Power Assets shareholders voting on deal
* CKI had already raised offer for Power Assets
* Advisory firms ISS, Glass Lewis had urged sweetened bid
By Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Nov 24 Li Ka-shing's flagship
infrastructure firm lost its bid to buy out a cash-rich Hong
Kong utility for $12.4 billion on Tuesday, in a defeat for the
billionaire investor as he seeks to broaden his investments away
from slowing growth in China.
Li's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI)
already owns 39 percent of Power Assets Holdings Ltd
but its proposed all-stock deal to buy the rest of the company
was rejected by nearly 49 percent of Power Asset shareholders
who voted on the deal, the companies said in a joint filing.
"We are disappointed that the proposed merger ... was
unsuccessful," CKI said in an emailed statement. "The group will
build on the strength of our existing infrastructure portfolio
and balance sheet to pursue new opportunities for expansion."
Power Assets' $8.8 billion cash pile was a major draw to Li
as he sought funds to diversify away from slower growth in China
and Hong Kong and towards global toll roads, power utilities and
other infrastructure assets.
The deal pitted Li and shareholders in his CKI conglomerate,
with assets from New Zealand to Canada, against owners of Power
Assets shares, who thought the billionaire should pay more to
access the utility's massive treasure chest to help fund
acquisitions and expand globally.
"CKI is robbing my money. How can they use our (Power
Assets') money to subsidize theirs (CKI)?" said Mrs Chan, a
shareholder of Power Assets in her 60s who has held onto her
stake for over 20 years and voted against the deal.
The infrastructure firm had sweetened its bid for Power
Assets in early October, increasing the share-swap ratio on the
proposal by 2.5 percent and offering a special dividend 50
percent bigger than its original offer a month earlier.
Still, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services
(ISS) recommended that Power Assets' investors reject the CKI
bid, saying it undervalued the company and the share swap ratio
was still well below a range of 1.09 to 1.20 that it estimates
to be appropriate. Advisory firm Glass Lewis had
also recommended the offer be rejected.
"What is really surprising to me is that they didn't
increase the share ratio," CLSA analyst Rajesh Panjwani said.
"Given the strategic importance of the deal, I would have
thought they would raise the ratio and not let the deal lapse
like this."
Under Hong Kong rules, CKI will have to wait at least
another year before it can make another offer for Power Assets,
when Li might consider a higher bid.
"He made an offer, it was too low and the shareholders
rejected it. If he wants to try again he can, after a year, and
perhaps he will be a bit more generous the next time around if
he wants to do it," said David Webb, a corporate governance and
shareholder activist in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Donny Kwok; Editing by Susan
Fenton and David Evans)