* Serbia and Bulgaria also eye day-ahead markets

* Exchanges bring greater transparency

* Serbia and Croatia to talk about joining markets

By Maja Zuvela

SARAJEVO, June 4 Croatia's power exchange CROPEX has signed a deal with European energy exchange Nord Pool Spot to set up a day-ahead market by year end, a move that will give the European Union's newest member access to broader electricity markets.

The new bourse, along with planned day-ahead exchanges expected to launch this year in Bulgaria and Serbia, is also aimed at providing more price transparency in the Balkans and attracting traders to a potentially lucrative region.

"It is in our interest that electricity bourses are set up in the region in order to join with neighbouring markets," Milos Mladenovic, an official at Serbian grid operator Elektromreze Srbije (EMS), said on Thursday.

"This means that we can start talks on market coupling with our Croatian partners early next year," he said.

The Belgrade-based regional spot power exchange, known as SEEPEX, has teamed up with Europe's EPEX Spot Exchange and is expected to launch in November or December, several months later than planned, said Mladenovic.

Both the Serbian and Croatian exchanges will first start trading day-ahead power, with intraday trading coming later.

Croatia now imports 30 to 50 percent of its annual electricity consumption but it aims to meet or exceed EU renewable energy targets before a deadline of 2020 and add more than 850 MW of capacity within the next three years.

"We are happy and proud to have Nord Pool Spot as CROPEX's strategic partner," CROPEX Chief Executive Silvio Brkic said in a statement. "This partnership is the best guarantee for the successful creation of a liquid Croatian day-ahead power market, integrated into... European power markets."

The new day-ahead exchanges would also benefit smaller Balkan countries by giving them a way to enter European Union power markets, officials said.

SEEPEX expects Montenegro, Bosnia and Macedonia to join the bourse, which could link up with Hungary's day-ahead market. This would provide access to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, which have all joined their day-ahead markets with that of Hungary.

An official at Bosnia's top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH) said EPBiH would most likely join CROPEX as a way into EU electricity markets.

"It is the most reasonable option for us because it means a toehold to the much bigger market of the EU," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

In Bulgaria, the state-owned Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) in April signed a deal with Nord Pool Spot aimed at setting up the Balkan country's first day-ahead power exchange. It is expected to start operation by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela,; Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Trevelyan)