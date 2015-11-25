BERLIN Nov 25 German battery maker
Sonnenbatterie has launched a scheme to connect households with
solar panels and other consumers, aiming to better distribute
surpluses of the renewable energy and help members to become
more independent of conventional suppliers.
The start-up company hopes the scheme, called
"sonnenCommunity", will boost demand for its batteries which
store solar power, allowing owners to use the clean energy even
when weather conditions are not favourable.
"SonnenCommunity allows all households that want to
determine their energy futures themselves the access to
affordable and clean electricity," said chief executive
Christoph Ostermann at the project's launch on Wednesday.
The initiative comes at a time when battery technology, long
seen as expensive, is approaching a point where ordinary
householders can afford it.
By storing solar power and releasing it on demand,
households can avoid having to buy more expensive power off the
grid to supplement their production. The batteries could also
help solar power households cope with a phasing out of subsidies
currently paid when surplus power is sold to public grids.
Sonnenbatterie has sold 8,500 lithium battery units, saying
this makes it the European market leader.
Germany has around 25,000 batteries in operation that can
store solar power - still a small number given there are around
1.5 million solar production units, mostly located on roofs of
family homes - but year-on-year sales are growing rapidly.
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla is also looking
to enter the market. It plans to start delivering wall-mounted
batteries that can store solar power to Germany in early 2016.
SonnenCommunity takes the storage idea a step further,
allowing solar power to be shared among its members.
Sonnenbatterie said the scheme would initially target the
1.5 million solar power producers who, if they sign up to the
community, will receive a battery storage system with a starting
price of 3,599 euros ($3,812). But eventually, the offer will
also be open to non-producers, it added.
If the idea of battery-powered buildings takes off, it could
pose a challenge to traditional utilities such as RWE
and E.ON, which still derive the bulk of their power
from big centralised power stations running on fossil fuels.
($1 = 0.9442 euros)
