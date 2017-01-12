FRANKFURT, Jan 12 The Paris-based EPEX SPOT
exchange saw a 6.3 percent fall in prompt electricity trade
volumes in 2016 on lower demand and some banks withdrawing from
energy but has set its sights on new projects and products this
year.
"The need for flexibility and products that provide for the
fine-tuning of trading portfolios will grow more in 2017," said
Wolfram Vogel, director of public and regulatory affairs.
Spot electricity trading for much of western Europe declined
to 529 terawatt hours (TWh) last year from 565 TWh.
EPEX SPOT said one factor was a decline in renewable power
production which weighed on day-ahead trade volumes.
Germany, Austria and Luxembourg remain the largest zone
traded on the exchange, generating the biggest volumes and
setting benchmark prices.
EPEX SPOT said banks including J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch
International and Deutsche Bank left EPEX SPOT in 2016, but it
retains 278 trading members.
Intraday power trading, a smaller segment, rose to its
highest level ever, mainly as the volatility of renewables
supported demand for products for delivery periods within a
given day.
Also, France launched a capacity market in December 2016,
where the auction organised by EPEX SPOT attracted more
liquidity.
EPEX SPOT has carried on integrating trading and clearing
activities of Dutch peer APX, with whom it merged in 2015.
In the first quarter of 2017, Dutch and Belgian day-ahead
markets will be added to the EPEX system.
Also, there are plans to introduce 15-minute intraday
auctions in the Netherlands and 30-minute intraday auctions in
France in the second quarter of 2017.
Apart from these markets, the bourse hosts spot trading in
the UK and Switzerland, and has extended methods to link
day-ahead markets in Italy and Slovenia and formed a joint
venture with Serbia's grid operator.
It is held by EEX Group, which trades power
futures, among other products, and HGRT, a holding group made up
of transmission system operators.
EEX on Wednesday separately released its 2016
numbers.
Following are selected EPEX SPOT numbers with prices in
euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).
2016 2015
TOTAL VOLUME 529,340,599 565,152,230
Day-ahead Power 467,708,317 506,759,795
Intraday Power 61,632,282 58,392,435
AVG PRICES (baseload)
Day-ahead Germany/Austria 28.98 31.63
Day-ahead France 36.75 38.48
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)