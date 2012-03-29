PRAGUE, March 29 The agency that runs auctions
to trade capacity on cross-border power lines in central Europe
warned market participants on Thursday that the hacker group
Anonymous was targeting its website.
The German-based Central Allocation Office (CAO) said
Anonymous was planning to attack its computer servers on
Saturday.
"Due to their development and growth in successful attacks
in the last year we are taking their information seriously and
with additional care on continuity of our services," the CAO
said in a letter obtained by Reuters.
The CAO said that allocated power capacities would not be
affected, and that it was "applying all possible measure in
order to avoid problems."
"A few weeks ago the hacktivist group Anonymous published
news on planned attacks on the root DNS servers (of the CAO) on
31.3.2012," the CAO said, adding that a successful attack would
block delivery of auction results via email and also prevent
access to a website used by market participants.
Traders said the attack could block emails used to deliver
auction results and prevent access to the website where auction
participants put in bids.
The CAO said it would make available auction results by
other means if needed.
It said that it had learned of the potential cyber attack
through an announcement by Anonymous, but the agency did not say
why it was being targeted.
Anonymous has previously attacked the websites of government
agencies and companies around the world, including Japanese
entertainment technology firm Sony.
The group also claimed responsibility for a string of
incidents last year including attacks on the governments of
Tunisia, Algeria and Zimbabwe.
A representative from the Freising-Germany based office
could not immediately be reached for comment.
