BRIEF-COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
June 11 Power Construction Of China Corp Ltd
* Says unit Sinohydro Real Estate has bought 110 million shares of Wuhan Langold Real Estate at 7.70 yuan ($1.24) per share between May 9 and June 7
Source text in Chinese:
here;
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2277 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his client while promoting the security interests of the United States.