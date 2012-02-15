US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI Feb 15 Shares of Indian power utilities were up by 4 to 12 percent after the government said state-run Coal India would sign long-term fuel supply agreements with private producers.
At 2:54 p.m. (0924 GMT), Tata Power was up 5.42 percent, Reliance Power 9.4 percent and Adani Power 12.7 percent. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.