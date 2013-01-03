PRAGUE Jan 3 Trading volumes of day-ahead power
contracts on Czech exchange OTE's spot market soared nearly 22
percent to a record in 2012 due to an increasing number of power
traders and the need to balance growing renewable supply, OTE
said.
The 12.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) traded represented about 20
percent of net domestic power consumption in the European Union
nation and was up from 10 TWh a year earlier.
The average 2012 hourly price on the day-ahead market was
42.38 euros ($56.11) per megawatt hour, the exchange said.
The number of power traders on OTE grew to 97 in December
2012 from 84 a year earlier, while 12 more gas traders also
joined the exchange, bringing the total to 55, OTE said.
"There are an increasing number of traders," an OTE official
said on Thursday and also cited, "the increasing generation of
renewables and the necessity of balancing and optimising market
participants' trading position".
The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia combined their
day-ahead markets in September, a factor which also contributed
to the increase, he added. OTE said it planned to further
integrate its day-ahead and intraday markets.
Volumes also increased on the intraday power and gas
markets. Intraday power volumes were 328 GWh, while gas volumes
were 119 GWh.
The OTE exchange allows traders to balance their positions
close to the day and hour of delivery and to deal quickly with
shortages or surpluses.
($1 = 0.7553 euros)
