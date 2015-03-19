* Distribution grids connect 90 pct of EU's renewable energy
* Smarter technology needed to handle two-way power flows
* Fractured industry also seeks higher tariffs..
* ..and the ability to diversify power businesses
* EU recommends grid investments, plans new legislation
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, March 19 The owners of Europe's
electricity grids say they need an injection of cash and a fresh
look at regulation if they are to build and operate new,
high-tech networks that can channel green energy sources into
homes across the region.
So-called smart grids that can handle the intermittent flow
of solar and wind energy are vital, say energy firms, if the EU
is to meet its renewable energy and carbon emissions targets.
"If we want more renewables, we need smarter grids," said
Joao Torres, CEO of Portugal's EDP Distribuicao and head of the
distribution system operators' lobby group EDSO.
For decades, the low- and medium-voltage networks that bring
power into people's homes were low-tech, one-directional cables.
But with 90 percent of Europe's renewable energy now
connected through those systems, the distribution system
operators (DSOs) have been forced to manage two-directional
power flows so that, for example, citizens with solar panels can
both produce and consume power.
France's ERDF, the distribution grid of utility EDF
, invested 3 billion euros in 2013 to upgrade its
networks, but this kind of investment is rare in an industry
whose income depends on tariffs that some state regulators want
to keep as low as possible to protect consumers.
The European Commission is aware of the challenges and is
consulting the DSOs as part of Commission chief Jean-Claude
Juncker's 300 billion euro plan to invest in the bloc's energy
infrastructure and re-draw the power market.
The International Energy Agency estimates that between 2014
and 2025, the EU will invest $413 billion in power networks.
About three-quarters of that will go to distribution lines.
SEEKING BIGGER PROFITS
However, even if the necessary investment comes their way,
the DSOs - mostly publicly owned firms controlled by strict
rules about what they charge customers - say they need help from
regulators in order to turn a profit from the new smart grids.
Europe's distribution grids are highly fragmented and tend
to have a local rather than national focus. Although these grids
account for 97 percent of Europe's power network, the operators
themselves are a patchwork of 2,400 firms ranging from the very
big to many small companies that serve a single city or region.
Many transmission system operators (TSOs), which operate the
high-voltage lines transporting power across whole countries,
are listed and attract investment from infrastructure funds.
But the distribution grids tend to be owned by
municipalities and attract little private money. The return on
their investments comes from electricity tariffs, over which
they have no control, as they are set by national regulators.
This set-up is the result of the EU's 2009 "unbundling"
legislation, which forced utilities to sell their networks so
that independent grid operators would give all power producers
equal grid access.
The DSOs have asked EU Energy Commissioner Arias Canete to
help them convince national regulators to raise network tariffs
in order to fund new investment.
But authorities, keen to protect consumers, are loath to
boost tariffs and say the DSOs fall back on this request too
often, regardless of the investment need.
"Whether for smart grids or network security, any argument
to induce regulators to boost tariffs is good to use," said
former French energy regulator Frederic Gonand.
NEW LINES OF BUSINESS
An alternative way of earning more network fees would be for
DSOs to get into new electricity network-related businesses, and
many are keen to do so.
They say that many of these activities - like power storage,
"demand response" power management and electric vehicle charging
stations - are necessary to secure the stability of their
networks, but are simply not taking off for lack of investment.
Power storage - through utility-sized batteries or pumped
storage plants - is particularly important, they say, to balance
out the variable flow of solar and wind.
But because many countries liken storage to power generation
the business is off-limits for network operators that were split
off from power utilities with the express aim of keeping the
market open.
Grid operators admit these new activities could jeopardise
their legally required neutrality towards power producers.
"When you are a neutral market facilitator you cannot be a
market party," said Andre Jurjus, director of Dutch grid
association Netbeheer Nederland.
But they also argue that their investment could help these
markets take off so that new private players can emerge.
One of the biggest prizes is the market for electric vehicle
charging stations, which has been struggling to take off because
consumers are reluctant to buy electric cars until there are
more charging points.
In a note to French President Francois Hollande about EU
energy networks, Michel Derdevet, a board member of Europe's
biggest DSO ERDF recommended setting up a 70,000 km EU-wide
network of charging stations - with investment from European
DSOs - to tap into this pent-up but potentially huge market.
One new activity in which DSOs have not been challenged are
"smart meters", which provide real-time information about power
consumption.
Most EU countries are allowing their DSOs to invest in their
roll-out, supported by an EU directive requiring 80 percent of
households to have smart meters by 2020.
These meters are already at the centre of fierce debate
about who will benefit from the reams of consumption data they
will generate - utilities, power retailers, DSOs, or
Google-style specialists with experience in monetising customer
data.
Others scoff that there will not be enough profit to attract
the big guns.
"Google will not take over the DSOs. As long as
there are regulators, there will not be enough profit in this
business," said Reinhard Brehmer of Austrian DSO Wiener Netze.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sophie Walker)