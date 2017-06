Traffic moves along a busy road in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI India's power distributors had accumulated losses of 2.46 trillion rupees up to the end of the fiscal year ending March 2012, Power Minister Veerappa Moily said on Tuesday.

Moily was speaking a day after the government approved a bailout package for the distributors, driven into debt by years of populist policies, corruption and mismanagement.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)