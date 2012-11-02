(Refiles to fix table formatting) NEW YORK, Nov 2 Some 3.5 million customers in 11 states were still without power on Friday afternoon, down only slightly from 3.6 million reported earlier in the day, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report. New Jersey was still the hardest hit by electric power outages with 37 percent of customers without power, the DOE report said, followed by New York with 14 percent and Connecticut with 11 percent. State Current Percentage Peak Outages Customers Restored Outages of Since Peak Customers Without Power Connecticut 232,142 11% 626,559 394,417 Maryland 17,803 <1% 311,020 293,217 Massachusetts 2,248 <1% 298,072 295,824 Michigan 10,020 <1% 120,637 110,617 New Jersey 1,491,529 37% 2,615,291 1,123,762 New York 1,269,392 14% 2,097,933 828,541 Ohio 60,273 <1% 267,323 207,050 Pennsylvania 304,094 5% 1,267,512 963,418 Rhode Island 5,962 1% 116,592 110,630 Virginia 2,176 <1% 182,811 180,635 West Virginia 95,956 9% 271,765 175,809 TOTAL: 3,491,595 States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso. Editing by Andre Grenon)