(Refiles to fix table formatting)
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Some 3.5 million customers in 11 states were still without power
on Friday afternoon, down only slightly from 3.6 million reported earlier in the day, the U.S.
Department of Energy's Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.
New Jersey was still the hardest hit by electric power outages with 37 percent of customers
without power, the DOE report said, followed by New York with 14 percent and Connecticut with 11
percent.
State Current Percentage Peak Outages Customers Restored
Outages of Since Peak
Customers
Without Power
Connecticut 232,142 11% 626,559 394,417
Maryland 17,803 <1% 311,020 293,217
Massachusetts 2,248 <1% 298,072 295,824
Michigan 10,020 <1% 120,637 110,617
New Jersey 1,491,529 37% 2,615,291 1,123,762
New York 1,269,392 14% 2,097,933 828,541
Ohio 60,273 <1% 267,323 207,050
Pennsylvania 304,094 5% 1,267,512 963,418
Rhode Island 5,962 1% 116,592 110,630
Virginia 2,176 <1% 182,811 180,635
West Virginia 95,956 9% 271,765 175,809
TOTAL: 3,491,595
States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso. Editing by Andre Grenon)