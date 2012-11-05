NEW YORK Nov 5 Some 1.35 million homes and
businesses were still without power on Monday afternoon because
of damage from Hurricane Sandy, down only slightly from earlier
in the day, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity
Delivery & Energy Reliability reported.
New Jersey remains the state with the largest number of
outages with 756,774, or 19 percent of its customers.
About half a million customers are still without power in
New York, the report said.
The earlier report on Monday showed total outages closer to
1.4 million.