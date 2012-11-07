RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
NEW YORK Nov 7 Electric utilities restored power to some 280,000 homes and businesses between Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) Wednesday morning after repairing damage from Hurricane Sandy, reducing the number of outages to around 650,000, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity Delivery & Energy Reliability said in a report.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.