RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
NEW YORK Nov 7 The number of homes and businesses without power in eastern U.S. states rose by 22,000 by 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Wednesday as strong winds, rain and snow from a nor'easter pounded the U.S. east coast even as utilities worked to restore power after Hurricane Sandy.
Electric utilities said on Tuesday that power restoration would be interrupted and outages were expected to increase during Wednesday's storm.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.