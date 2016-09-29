FRANKFURT, Sept 29 European forward power
contracts hit their highest levels in over a year early on
Thursday as news of tightening French nuclear supply drove
buying.
The benchmark German Cal'17 year-ahead baseload
contract was at 30.1 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), up 2 percent
from the close at 0629 GMT, a level last seen in mid-August
2016.
The less liquid equivalent French contract rose 2
percent to 30.1 euros/MWh, a level last seen in early August
last year.
French state-controlled utility EDF said on
Wednesday it would carry out more tests on 12 nuclear reactors
during their planned outages in the coming months in a carbon
probe, which could affect the length of the outage period for
some of the reactors.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Bate Felix)