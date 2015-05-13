* Central West region changes sales methods from May 20
* New algorithms provide better use of interconnectors
* Point Carbon sees long-term impact on wholesale prices
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, May 13 New ways of handling cross
border electricity flows are set to shake up the prices West
European utilities and grids pay in power markets from May 20,
with Germany facing a possible 4 percent rise.
Wholesale prices could fall by 1, 5 and 10 percent in
France, the Netherlands and Belgium respectively as prices
across the region converge, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analysis shows.
French and Benelux consumers could enjoy lower prices as
more supply comes in their reach, while German prices may rise
on an increase in power exports.
The parties involved are German network companies Amprion
and Transnet BW, German/Dutch TenneT, and their Belgian,
Luxembourg and French counterparts Elia, Creos and RTE, for the
grid side, as well as spot power exchanges Epex Spot, APX and
Belpex of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.
The Central West European (CWE) region of Benelux, France
and Germany/Austria will adopt what it calls "flow-based" market
coupling, after regulators in the participating European
countries agreed on the new ways to distribute power across
borders.
Transmission firms in the region that covers more than a
third of Europe's total electricity demand, constantly
collaborate to improve market convergence, driven by EU policy
and by prospects of increased efficiency.
The region historically had isolated power systems and
limited interconnection, which still hampers power flows and
keeps prices divergent.
With new IT solutions and closer co-operation, existing
systems will be more effectively linked.
"Flow-based market coupling will release extra transmission
capacity which has not been available to the market so far,
making better use of infrastructure," said Point Carbon analyst
David Chantelou.
"More use of cross-border capacity means more price
convergence," he said.
Since the last decade, they have jointly engaged in a
complex collaboration aimed at better utilising grids - which
cannot store power.
Flow-based coupling narrows price differences because grid
firms can get closer to an optimal use of their network.
Previously, they had to deliberately underestimate grid
capacity so as not to risk supply shortfalls.
Results produced by parallel runs of the old and the new
systems in 2014 concluded that price convergence in CWE at all
hours under the old system happened during 14 percent of the
time, but was achieved during 32 percent under flow-based
conditions.
During those times that they do not converge, prices in
national markets have a high likelihood of changing once the new
rules are adopted from May 20, Point Carbon said.
