* Smart grids can reduce infrastructure needs by 30 pct
* Smart appliances will turn on and off as prices move
* EU grids need 400 bln euro investment by 2020
BRUSSELS, April 1 Smart power grids that balance
intermittent solar and wind energy with flexible power demand
are crucial for the European Union's plans for a single energy
market, the EU's climate and energy commissioner said.
Miguel Arias Canete said smart grids are central to the
European Commission's vision of making the EU the world's number
one in renewable energy and reforming European power markets.
"Smart grids work. They can reduce infrastructure capacity
needed to meet demand by up to 30 percent," Canete told a grids
conference in Brussels.
Canete said some 25 percent of Europe's electricity already
comes from renewables and that could increase to almost half of
EU power supply in 2030, but this would require more flexibility
from power grids.
Canete said the Distribution System Operators which run the
low- and medium voltage networks will have to use power storage
and demand management to encourage users to adapt their demand
to the price and availability of power.
Coupled with smart metering systems, smart grids could help
consumers adapt power use to different prices throughout the day
and save money by consuming more energy when prices are low.
Smart appliances will play a key role in this, he said.
Forty million dynamic-demand fridges could provide more than
1000 megawatts of frequency response.
A smart appliance should be able to respond to information
from grids, which could mean briefly turning itself off, or even
turning itself on when it would not otherwise be operating to
access cheaper energy, Canete said.
"Consumers will become producers and use smart meters and
smart grids to modulate their demand to save money," he said.
Canete said demand response could save the European Union
about 100 billion euros ($108 billion) per year, or nearly 200
euros per citizen. The EU's regulatory framework would have to
ensure energy efficiency and demand response become an integral
part of the power market.
Canete said the EU needs to invest some 400 billion euros by
2020 to modernise power transmission and distribution grids. He
said public funding cannot extend that far, but must be used to
leverage private finance.
He said energy projects will benefit from much of the 315
billion euros of public and private investments that Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker's investment plan will unlock over
the next three years.
