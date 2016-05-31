* Polish supply could lag demand like last summer

* Britain, Belgium also mentioned in outlook

* But overall supply in Europe is adequate

FRANKFURT, May 31 European power supplies look adequate for this summer but there are concerns about Polish and British transmission networks' ability to cope with extreme conditions, the European power grid lobby, ENTSO-E, said on Tuesday.

Cross-border capacity should be sufficient in the 35 countries assessed by the lobby for its biannual adequacy report. However, Poland could run into shortages and Britain might reach its maximum import capacity in the case of extreme weather conditions, it said.

They could include severe heat, when power demand for air conditioning runs high, or unusually cold periods without any wind power supply.

ENTSO-E represents transmission system operators (TSOs) that transport electricity from generation plants to consumers in increasingly converging markets.

Last summer, Poland's coal-fired power system ran short of cooling water while German solar installations produced at full throttle but could not ship enough across to Poland because of limited transport capacity.

Poland's import capacity is limited and the country also sometimes has to tackle unscheduled flows of electricity from Germany, which operates plenty of wind and solar power, which is weather driven.

Germany and Poland are putting measures in place to stabilise excess flows of German renewables in the coming years but ENTSO-E said they would be late kicking in.

Britain's grid looks vulnerable to constraints in the second half of September, ENTSO-E said, adding it shares only small interconnector capacity with France and the Netherlands.

This could be especially the case in the week starting Sept. 19, if calm conditions with low wind supply coincided with unusually cool weather, ENTSO-E said.

However, the likelihood of this happening is low and if so, generators could delay maintenance outages, import from Ireland, or activate network reserves.

The report covered the outlook from June 1 through Oct. 2. and included Turkey, Albania and Burshtyn Island in Ukraine.

It also showed that Belgium has reduced nuclear supply and might lack export capacity during some weeks in July and August.

Electricity flows between France and Germany represent capacity equivalent to five nuclear reactors, providing regular and efficient supply in the EU's two main power markets. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Fenton)