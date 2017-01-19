FRANKFURT Jan 19 Falling demand weighed on European prompt power prices on Thursday ahead of the weekend, but next week positions were up strongly on continued cold weather and low wind supply.

French day-ahead spot power was down 5.4 percent at 96 euros ($102.20) per megawatt hour (MWh) while German day-ahead was down 8 percent at 64 euros.

French grid operator RTE said on Wednesday that France would see record demand of 95.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday in mid-winter, but that it will have enough import capacity and leeway in reducing demand to cope.

However, traders said supply remained tight, lifting week ahead prices.

German week ahead baseload was up 13 percent at 54 euros , and French week ahead was up 4 percent at 78 euros.

($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)