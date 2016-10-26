FRANKFURT Oct 26 French baseload power for delivery in 2017 on Wednesday hit a contract high of 44.75 euros ($48.80) a megawatt hour (MWh), up 4.2 percent, on concerns that nuclear supply will remain tight in the winter months.

A series of restart delays and worries about France readying sufficient reactor capacity amid ongoing tests has fuelled bullish sentiment.

The related German power contract, Cal '17, was up 1.9 percent at 33.1 euros/MWh, and earlier hit a two-year high of 33.3 euros.

Prices in both markets, which are connected, for the coming weeks and months also rose strongly in the morning session. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Thomas)