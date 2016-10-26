FRANKFURT Oct 26 French baseload power for
delivery in 2017 on Wednesday hit a contract high of 44.75 euros
($48.80) a megawatt hour (MWh), up 4.2 percent, on
concerns that nuclear supply will remain tight in the winter
months.
A series of restart delays and worries about France readying
sufficient reactor capacity amid ongoing tests has fuelled
bullish sentiment.
The related German power contract, Cal '17, was
up 1.9 percent at 33.1 euros/MWh, and earlier hit a two-year
high of 33.3 euros.
Prices in both markets, which are connected, for the coming
weeks and months also rose strongly in the morning session.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
