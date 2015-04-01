* Amsterdam, Turkey outages underline vulnerability

* European Commission considering how the tests would work

* Stress tests could include scenarios, contingency plans

By Barbara Lewis and Geert De Clercq

BRUSSELS, April 1 The European Commission plans to introduce stress tests for the power sector next year along the lines of those carried out for the EU gas sector, Europe's energy boss said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a major power outage hit Turkey, including the capital Ankara, and for Europe the issue was highlighted last week when the Amsterdam region suffered a blackout of more than five hours.

"We would like to repeat the positive experience we had with the stress test for our gas supplies," said Maros Sefcovic, who is vice president of the European Commission and in charge of energy union in the 28-nation EU bloc.

He told reporters the Commission was working out how power sector tests would be implemented, but he expected them to be carried out next year.

The tests could look at various scenarios. For instance for last year's gas tests, they examined how a nation could cope if supplies were cut off for say one month, two months or even a year and what kind of contingency plans were in place.

"When it comes to power, the problem is not generation but how well we are connected, how we can transport energy around Europe, where the bottlenecks are," Sefcovic said.

Sefcovic is leading the Commission's efforts to complete a single energy market, a project that for years has frustrated the EU executive as national governments seek to retain control over energy decisions.

The Commission's vision is for a single market in which energy flows across borders and price differences between countries disappear.

In the context of the European Union's political row with Moscow over its seizure last year of Crimea from Ukraine, the main transit route for shipping Russian gas to the EU, one aim is to make the European Union less dependent on Russian energy.

Apart from stress tests, plans include legislation on a new power market design and smarter grids to incorporate intermittent renewable energy.

The Commission has said around 400 billion euros ($30 billion) is needed to upgrade grids and it hopes much of that will be private money, under a plan presented by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Sefcovic said he hoped that plan could begin to be implemented around the summer of this year.

Although the EU grid is ageing, widescale outages are rare.

The most recent region-wide outage was on Nov. 4, 2006, when 15 million people in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Portugal lost power because of a human error at a sub-station, according to the International Energy Agency. ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Editing by Crispian Balmer)