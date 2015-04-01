* Amsterdam, Turkey outages underline vulnerability
* European Commission considering how the tests would work
* Stress tests could include scenarios, contingency plans
By Barbara Lewis and Geert De Clercq
BRUSSELS, April 1 The European Commission plans
to introduce stress tests for the power sector next year along
the lines of those carried out for the EU gas sector, Europe's
energy boss said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a major power outage hit Turkey, including the
capital Ankara, and for Europe the issue was highlighted last
week when the Amsterdam region suffered a blackout of more than
five hours.
"We would like to repeat the positive experience we had with
the stress test for our gas supplies," said Maros Sefcovic, who
is vice president of the European Commission and in charge of
energy union in the 28-nation EU bloc.
He told reporters the Commission was working out how power
sector tests would be implemented, but he expected them to be
carried out next year.
The tests could look at various scenarios. For instance for
last year's gas tests, they examined how a nation could cope if
supplies were cut off for say one month, two months or even a
year and what kind of contingency plans were in place.
"When it comes to power, the problem is not generation but
how well we are connected, how we can transport energy around
Europe, where the bottlenecks are," Sefcovic said.
Sefcovic is leading the Commission's efforts to complete a
single energy market, a project that for years has frustrated
the EU executive as national governments seek to retain control
over energy decisions.
The Commission's vision is for a single market in which
energy flows across borders and price differences between
countries disappear.
In the context of the European Union's political row with
Moscow over its seizure last year of Crimea from Ukraine, the
main transit route for shipping Russian gas to the EU, one aim
is to make the European Union less dependent on Russian energy.
Apart from stress tests, plans include legislation on a new
power market design and smarter grids to incorporate
intermittent renewable energy.
The Commission has said around 400 billion euros ($30
billion) is needed to upgrade grids and it hopes much of that
will be private money, under a plan presented by Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Sefcovic said he hoped that plan could begin to be
implemented around the summer of this year.
Although the EU grid is ageing, widescale outages are rare.
The most recent region-wide outage was on Nov. 4, 2006, when
15 million people in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium,
Italy, Spain and Portugal lost power because of a human error at
a sub-station, according to the International Energy Agency.
($1 = 0.9307 euros)
