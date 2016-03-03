* Weather changes determine wind, solar production
* Short-term trading grows, futures decline
* Supply needs balancing closer to power delivery
By Vera Eckert and Nerijus Adomaitis
FRANKFURT/OSLO, March 3 Short-term deals are
growing in Europe's wholesale power market as a surge in
renewables requires traders to ensure that volatile wind and
solar energy meets demand at all times.
The European Union is pushing towards clean energy sources,
whose output follows weather patterns and is hence
unpredictable.
This means more sales and purchases of power occur nearer
the time of consumption, because electricity cannot yet be
stored in large volumes and grids must keep a stable voltage to
uphold supply security.
"The power market is becoming more short-term," said
Alexander Kox, head of power trading at utility group Trianel,
which markets some 3 gigawatts of green power capacity.
"This trend is clearly intact and driven by the nature of
the transmission networks."
Spot power trading on day-ahead markets - which facilitate
power delivery on the following day - at 10 European exchanges
rose 6 percent in 2015, said British research company Prospex,
which prepares market overviews.
Over the last five years, spot volumes have increased by 31
percent, it said.
Prospex estimated wholesale electricity trading on exchanges
and in the wider over-the-counter market in the region at 8,517
terawatt-hours last year, with spot volumes constituting around
15 percent of the total.
The bulk of business still lies in futures such as annual,
quarterly and monthly contracts, facilitating power shipments
over long periods ahead.
But this business is suffering from oversupply of capacity,
weak fossil fuel prices, tighter supervision and high capital
requirements, prompting an exodus of some big trading firms and
banks.
This is where new or specialist companies, such as Danske
Commodities, and established energy exchanges see their chance.
Smaller positions turned around more quickly require lower
capital provision and bourses offer centralised clearing.
"The market changes towards a more decentralised structure,
which is an argument for exchanges as a meeting point for many
small producers," Peter Reitz, chief executive of energy bourse
EEX, said recently.
EPEX Spot, part of the EEX group, after 6.9 percent growth
in January/February volumes said on Wednesday it expects a
strong 2016, especially in Germany, its biggest and most central
market.
German photovoltaic and wind turbine capacity provided 33
percent of power generation in 2015 compared with 6.6 percent in
2002.
EPEX Spot's bigger rival, Nord Pool of Norway, is also
registering volume growth - in January/February, it traded 6
percent more than a year earlier.
Both vie for positions in each other's backyard.
Success and profitability in short-term markets hinge on
high-quality weather forecasts, round-the-clock staffing, and
innovative IT systems, Kox said.
