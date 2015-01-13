* Spot wholesale power trading expands in Europe * Price-coupling initiatives cover more countries * New products respond to growth of volatile renewables FRANKFURT, Jan 13 Electricity trading volumes for France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland grew 10.4 percent in 2014 to 382 terawatt-hours (TWh), figures from European prompt power exchange EPEX SPOT showed on Tuesday. The Paris-based bourse hosts spot trading in Germany and Austria jointly, since there are no bottlenecks between them, and in France and Switzerland, a region where power trades are converging. It said cross-border pricing had expanded to include 17 countries overall, helped by the launch of more flexible products such as a 15-minute German intraday call auction last month. The auction helps operators make the frequent and precise recalculations needed to cope with the uncertainties of renewable energy supply. Overall, the EPEX day-ahead market traded 7 percent more spot power in 2014, at 351.2 TWh. The region accounts for a third of European power demand. EPEX made a push last November to extend trading services, especially in eastern Europe. Its main contracts, Germany and Austria, have become the European reference in terms of volumes, liquidity, and as a price signal. Intraday market volumes increased by 33.5 percent to 30.8 TWh, helped by the start of Swiss intraday power trading in June and an extension of 15-minute contracts to that region. EPEX SPOT, which currently has 224 trading members, is part of EEX Group, which trades power futures, among other products. EEX completed a deal on Jan. 1 to take a majority stake in French Powernext, aiming to compete better in gas with Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP). Here are the EPEX SPOT numbers in detail, including year-on-year average price comparisons. Prices are in euros per megawatt-hour (MWh). AREA Volume 2014 Volume 2013 AVG PRICE 14/13 DAY-AHEAD POWER Germany/Austria 262,920,580 245,566,864 32.76/37.78 France 67,820,623 58,478,684 34.63/43.24 Switzerland 20,466,889 18,742,997 36.79/44.73 I INTRADAY POWER Germany/Austria 26,382,790 19,699,240 France 3,290,568 2,881,145 Switzerland 1,093,188 72,056 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)