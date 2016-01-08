* Spot wholesale power trading expands in Europe * Price-coupling initiatives cover more countries * New products respond to growth of volatile renewables FRANKFURT, Jan 8 A wider international scope of trade and more flexible and shorter time periods due to renewable energy sharply boosted prompt electricity trade last year, figures from EPEX SPOT showed on Friday. Prompt electricity positions for much of western Europe grew 19 percent in 2015 to 566 terawatt hours (TWh), the exchange said. The Paris-based bourse hosts spot trading in German-speaking countries, the Benelux and France, as well as UK contracts in a region where power trades are converging and where its reach now stretches across eight countries. Last April, it integrated operations with Dutch exchange APX, with whom it had been working for years. Germany, as the biggest power market, absorbs considerable amounts of electricity from renewable sources in a gradual transformation of wholesale trading towards shorter periods within a trading day. This also spurred liquidity in France and the UK and Switzerland while volumes in the Netherlands and Belgium were stable and lower respectively, EPEX reported. EPEX SPOT has also extended methods to link day-ahead power markets to Italy and Slovenia, saying, with these two countries, its reach now covers around 85 percent of Europe's power demand. Germany's power market serves as reference in terms of volume, liquidity and as a price signal. EPEX SPOT currently has more than 280 trading members. It is held by EEX Group, part of Deutsche Boerse which trades power futures contracts, among other products, and HGRT, a holding of transmission system operators. Following are some of the EPEX SPOT numbers in detail. Prices are in euros per megawatt-hour (MWh). AREA* 2015 2014 TOTAL VOLUME 565,760,085 474,101,805 of which - Day-ahead Power 506,759,795 427,043,015 - Intraday Power 59,000,290 47,058,790 AVG PRICES (baseload) Day-ahead Germany/Austria 31.63 32.76 Day-ahead France 38.48 34.63 *includes Germany, Austria, France, Benelux, UK, Switzerland (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)