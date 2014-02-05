Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Power Finance Corporation Limited (PWFC.NS) gain 3.9 percent after its December-quarter earnings rose 37.3 percent to 15.34 billion rupees, beating some analysts' estimates.

Also, the company's interim dividend of 8.80 rupees per share, as per exchange data, is boosting the sentiment, dealers say.

