Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Power Finance Corporation Limited (PWFC.NS) gain 3.9 percent after its December-quarter earnings rose 37.3 percent to 15.34 billion rupees, beating some analysts' estimates.
Also, the company's interim dividend of 8.80 rupees per share, as per exchange data, is boosting the sentiment, dealers say.
(Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.