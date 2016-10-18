BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
FRANKFURT Oct 18 French forward power prices rallied on Tuesday on concern about further reactor downtime in coming months, which could tighten supplies in winter.
First quarter French baseload power was up 5.9 percent at 67 euros ($74) a megawatt hour, while French Cal '17 baseload power for next year delivery, was up 4.9 percent at 43 euros.
Traders said market participants were factoring in the risk of more reactors not being started up again for the first quarter, ahead of firmer news about the situation.
"People are betting on delays of the (nuclear plant) inspection, so first quarter '17 is well bid," one said.
French state utility EDF will have to shut down power production at five more of its nuclear reactors at the request of safety authorities, according to a report by Challenges magazine.
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO