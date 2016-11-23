BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
FRANKFURT Nov 23 The French power delivery contract for next month rose sharply early on Wednesday on news that utility EDF had postponed the restart of two reactors by a month in an ongoing safety probe that has driven wholesale prices higher.
Dec baseload was up 9 percent at 88 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while power for next week gained 5.6 percent to 85 euros/MWh as traders bought on concerns of tight winter supply.
EDF delayed the restarts of the 900 megawatt (MW) Dampierre 3 and 1,500 MW Civaux 2 nuclear reactors to Dec. 31 from Nov. 30. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.